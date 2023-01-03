The Graph Market Capitalization Achieves $516.58 Million (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last week, The Graph has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One The Graph token can now be bought for approximately $0.0592 or 0.00000355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Graph has a total market cap of $516.58 million and approximately $14.60 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph launched on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,551,164,114 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,725,292,859 tokens. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

