The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,820,000 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the November 30th total of 6,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $512.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $343.38. 70,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,627,096. The stock has a market cap of $116.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $361.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.05. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $412.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 33.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $81,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $3,858,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,269,031.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $81,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,095,615,000 after buying an additional 4,451,999 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,390,120,000 after buying an additional 1,456,801 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 140,326.4% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 702,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,761,000 after buying an additional 701,632 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,360,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after buying an additional 479,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

