The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
The Dixie Group Price Performance
The Dixie Group stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The Dixie Group has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $6.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.37.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 32.97% and a negative net margin of 7.06%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Dixie Group
The Dixie Group Company Profile
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
See Also
