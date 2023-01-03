The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The Dixie Group has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $6.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.37.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 32.97% and a negative net margin of 7.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXYN. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Dixie Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

