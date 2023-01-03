The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for about 0.6% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $10,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,972,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,003,000 after buying an additional 1,374,105 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 20.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,819,000 after acquiring an additional 16,606,701 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800,237 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,902 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $62.67. 151,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,017,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $271.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.05 and its 200 day moving average is $61.36.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.