The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up about 2.5% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $23,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 20.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,819,000 after acquiring an additional 16,606,701 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 5,862.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,930,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,538,000 after acquiring an additional 12,713,757 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961,600 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 61.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.
Coca-Cola Stock Performance
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.
Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola
In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
