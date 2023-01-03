Tezos Price Reaches $0.76 on Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00004524 BTC on major exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $698.03 million and $15.19 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tezos has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007853 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00027501 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002401 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007499 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 943,518,337 coins and its circulating supply is 922,086,690 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

