Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Trading Down 6.2%

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) shares were down 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2,194.41 and last traded at $2,197.85. Approximately 302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 37,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,344.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,501.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2,021.98.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $16.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.38 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $191.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.67 million. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 59.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 21.80%.

Institutional Trading of Texas Pacific Land

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 58.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.