Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Lowered to $205.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 66.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.30.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $1.36 on Monday, hitting $123.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,950,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,956,805. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.72. Tesla has a 1 year low of $108.24 and a 1 year high of $402.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.02.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,056,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,096,553 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 916.7% during the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 48.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.