TerraClassicUSD 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.08 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0206 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $202.23 million and $6.08 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00066487 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00058935 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000344 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001084 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00024073 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007846 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000233 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001444 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003304 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000192 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Profile
TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,804,178,904 coins and its circulating supply is 9,803,170,849 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.
