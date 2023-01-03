Terra Classic Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $964.39 million and approximately $135.10 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Terra (LUNA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007957 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00027230 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00004454 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002446 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000974 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00007401 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000051 BTC.
Terra Classic Profile
LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,872,116,069,746 coins and its circulating supply is 6,010,345,967,533 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money.
Buying and Selling Terra Classic
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
