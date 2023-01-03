Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Raised to $59.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.17% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $79.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.19.
Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of THC stock traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $49.51. The stock had a trading volume of 22,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,817. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $92.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.88.
Tenet Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi purchased 11,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.07 per share, for a total transaction of $473,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,918,542.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $430,573.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,543.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.07 per share, for a total transaction of $473,770.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,918,542.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
