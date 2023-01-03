Tanager Wealth Management LLP Takes Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP purchased a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in Marriott International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Marriott International by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Marriott International by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,020. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.52 and its 200-day moving average is $152.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.69. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 132.01% and a net margin of 11.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAR. StockNews.com cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.36.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.