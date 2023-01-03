Tanager Wealth Management LLP Sells 19,627 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP lowered its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,627 shares during the quarter. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tanager Wealth Management LLP owned 0.29% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFXF. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PFXF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.77. 6,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,859. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $16.23 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.80.

