Syscoin Tops One Day Volume of $2.44 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000615 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a total market cap of $76.88 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Syscoin

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 750,983,096 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

