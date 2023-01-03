Syscoin Price Hits $0.10 on Exchanges (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000609 BTC on exchanges. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $76.34 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Syscoin

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 750,983,096 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

