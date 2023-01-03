Suku (SUKU) Hits Market Cap of $6.88 Million

Suku (SUKU) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Suku token can now be bought for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges. Suku has a total market capitalization of $6.88 million and approximately $616,866.04 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Suku has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Suku Token Profile

Suku’s genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world.

Buying and Selling Suku

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

