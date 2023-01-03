Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Trading 9.7% Higher

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.60 and last traded at $6.54. 1,516 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 138,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.
Studio City International Stock Up 7.0 %
The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.50.
Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($2.79) million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Studio City International
About Studio City International
Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 27,000 square meters of complementary retail space.
