Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Trading 9.7% Higher

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.60 and last traded at $6.54. 1,516 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 138,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.50.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($2.79) million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Studio City International stock. Silver Point Capital L.P. raised its position in Studio City International Holdings Limited ( NYSE:MSC Get Rating ) by 90.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,279,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,936,918 shares during the period. Studio City International makes up 8.6% of Silver Point Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Silver Point Capital L.P. owned 26.44% of Studio City International worth $170,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 27,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

