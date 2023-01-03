Strike Price Down 9% Over Last 7 Days (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Strike has traded down 9% against the US dollar. Strike has a total market capitalization of $31.45 million and approximately $697,131.05 worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike token can currently be bought for approximately $8.95 or 0.00053640 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Strike Token Profile

Strike’s genesis date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,512,203 tokens. Strike’s official website is strike.org. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Strike Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

