Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the November 30th total of 3,090,000 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 547,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stride from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Stride from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LRN traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $31.28. 31,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,167. Stride has a fifty-two week low of $25.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day moving average is $38.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Institutional Trading of Stride

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $425.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.74 million. Stride had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stride will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the third quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stride by 228.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stride by 40.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Stride by 15.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Stride Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.