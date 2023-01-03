Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRNGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the November 30th total of 3,090,000 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 547,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stride from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Stride from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Stride Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LRN traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $31.28. 31,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,167. Stride has a fifty-two week low of $25.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day moving average is $38.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Stride (NYSE:LRNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $425.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.74 million. Stride had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stride will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Stride

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the third quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stride by 228.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stride by 40.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Stride by 15.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

