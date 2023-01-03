Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Monday, November 21st.
Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance
NASDAQ:STRM opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.17.
Insider Buying and Selling at Streamline Health Solutions
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 357,200 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,868,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.
