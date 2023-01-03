StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Stock Price Down 9.3%

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) was down 9.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.56. Approximately 491,304 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 5,045,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on StoneCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Grupo Santander upgraded StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut StoneCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Get StoneCo alerts:

StoneCo Trading Down 9.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneCo

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $478.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.52 million. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,451,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,437,000 after buying an additional 4,666,575 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,578,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,754,000 after acquiring an additional 213,825 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,578,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,317,000 after acquiring an additional 213,825 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,872,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,737 shares during the period. Finally, Kora Management LP grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 4,643,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCo

(Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.