StockNews.com Lowers RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of RCI Hospitality from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

NASDAQ RICK opened at $93.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.28. RCI Hospitality has a 12 month low of $46.49 and a 12 month high of $96.78. The company has a market capitalization of $860.14 million, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is 4.08%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

