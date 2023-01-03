StockNews.com Lowers Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.67.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums Trading Down 1.3 %

Inter Parfums stock opened at $96.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.65 and a 200-day moving average of $82.29. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $64.52 and a one year high of $108.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.31. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $280.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Inter Parfums news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $53,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Inter Parfums news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $53,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $995,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,318 shares of company stock worth $3,953,358 over the last three months. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 60.1% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 9.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 389,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth approximately $947,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 15.8% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 44,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the period. 55.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.