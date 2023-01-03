StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SB Financial Group stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.85. SB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.07.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SB Financial Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in SB Financial Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 511,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,610,000 after acquiring an additional 15,292 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in SB Financial Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 27,065 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC raised its position in SB Financial Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 310,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SB Financial Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 13,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 164,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

