StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CYCC. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 10.7 %
Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $4.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.77% of the company’s stock.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.
