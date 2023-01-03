StockNews.com Downgrades Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Stepan Trading Down 0.5 %

SCL opened at $106.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Stepan has a 12-month low of $91.64 and a 12-month high of $126.24.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Stepan had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $719.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Stepan’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Stepan will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stepan Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Stepan

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.02%.

In other news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total value of $222,089.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,074.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 5,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $583,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,135,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total value of $222,089.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,074.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 26.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 26.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after acquiring an additional 20,207 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 18.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Stepan during the first quarter valued at $2,668,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

