StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ XELB opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.46. Xcel Brands has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 111,237 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,681,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 435,902 shares during the period. 16.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

See Also

