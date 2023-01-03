StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
United Security Bancshares Trading Up 0.7 %
UBFO stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.06. United Security Bancshares has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $124.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.63.
United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.12 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 12.17%.
United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of United Security Bancshares
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 838,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,246 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 467,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 47,597 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 15,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.93% of the company’s stock.
About United Security Bancshares
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Security Bancshares (UBFO)
- Could 2023 Bring a Mega Comeback for MegaCaps?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.