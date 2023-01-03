StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Trading Up 0.7 %

UBFO stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.06. United Security Bancshares has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $124.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.63.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.12 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 12.17%.

United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of United Security Bancshares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 838,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,246 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 467,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 47,597 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 15,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

