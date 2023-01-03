StockNews.com Begins Coverage on S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

S&W Seed Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SANW opened at $1.49 on Friday. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $63.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&W Seed

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 57.59% and a negative net margin of 45.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in S&W Seed by 29.9% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,608,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 370,152 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in S&W Seed by 7.8% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 208,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in S&W Seed by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

