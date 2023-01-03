StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

SIEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Sientra from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. William Blair cut Sientra from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Sientra to $1.30 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sientra presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.19.

Sientra Stock Performance

Sientra stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. Sientra has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sientra

Sientra Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIEN. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sientra by 230.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Sientra by 48.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 50,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 29.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

