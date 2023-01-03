StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Fluent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $1.09 on Friday. Fluent has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30.

Fluent ( NASDAQ:FLNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Fluent had a negative net margin of 13.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $89.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.92 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fluent will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fluent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

