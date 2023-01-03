StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Drive Shack (NYSE:DS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered Drive Shack from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

DS opened at $0.17 on Friday. Drive Shack has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87.

Drive Shack ( NYSE:DS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $88.67 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DS. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Drive Shack by 11.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Drive Shack by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 12,029 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Drive Shack by 6.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 13,077 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Drive Shack by 14.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 133,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 16,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Drive Shack in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Golf Venues, Traditional Golf Properties, and Corporate. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, craft cocktails, and social events, as well as operates Puttery, an indoor socializing and entertainment platform.

