StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
NYSE:CGA opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.53. China Green Agriculture has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 51.35% and a negative return on equity of 51.59%.
China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); and Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production).
