StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Performance

NYSE:CGA opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.53. China Green Agriculture has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 51.35% and a negative return on equity of 51.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Green Agriculture stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in China Green Agriculture, Inc. ( NYSE:CGA Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.13% of China Green Agriculture at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); and Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production).

