Steem (STEEM) Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000878 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded down 6% against the US dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $62.22 million and $2.43 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,730.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000427 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.18 or 0.00449350 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00020901 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.68 or 0.00888643 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002129 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00095624 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.70 or 0.00595856 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005961 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00255836 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 423,577,076 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
