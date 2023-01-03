Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,530 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,530 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 16.7% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $844,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 259.9% in the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Performance

In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HON traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.70. The company had a trading volume of 35,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,145. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $143.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.11. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $221.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.35.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

