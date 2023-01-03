Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 358.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,366 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,853 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 1.0% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 433.3% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Starbucks Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.04.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.50. 98,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,767,652. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $117.80. The firm has a market cap of $115.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.68.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.18%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

