Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,855 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 592,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $79,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIKE Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HSBC lowered their price target on NIKE to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $127.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.11.

NKE stock traded up $2.11 on Tuesday, hitting $119.12. 151,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,023,313. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $167.91. The stock has a market cap of $186.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.39 and a 200-day moving average of $104.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.