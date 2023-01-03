Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,254 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.88. The stock had a trading volume of 40,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,411,285. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.32. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $116.37.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

