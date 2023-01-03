Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,105 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $11,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after purchasing an additional 791,710 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 51.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 301,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,656,000 after buying an additional 96,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.4 %

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $64.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,274,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $152.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.98 and a 200-day moving average of $75.98.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.