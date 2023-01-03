Status Market Cap Achieves $75.10 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. During the last week, Status has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges. Status has a market cap of $75.10 million and $2.80 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00012891 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00037785 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00038715 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005998 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00019239 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00228197 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003804 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,921,516,776 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,921,516,776.1478252 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.01926446 USD and is up 2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $2,562,890.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.