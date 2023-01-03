Stargate Finance (STG) Price Hits $0.37 on Major Exchanges

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last week, Stargate Finance has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Stargate Finance has a market cap of $49.24 million and $3.10 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stargate Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00002217 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.66 or 0.00464503 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.69 or 0.02253029 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,969.84 or 0.29724886 BTC.

Stargate Finance Profile

Stargate Finance’s genesis date was March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stargate Finance’s official website is stargate.finance.

Buying and Selling Stargate Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stargate Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stargate Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stargate Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

