Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $641.40

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 641.40 ($7.73) and last traded at GBX 641.40 ($7.73), with a volume of 1658949 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 622.40 ($7.50).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STAN. UBS Group set a GBX 855 ($10.30) price objective on Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($10.84) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.04) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 760 ($9.16) to GBX 770 ($9.28) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.64) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 815 ($9.82).

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £18.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 999.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 585.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 586.97.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

