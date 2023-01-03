SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,615 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 77,145 shares.The stock last traded at $12.64 and had previously closed at $12.70.

SRH Total Return Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.23.

SRH Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd. This is a boost from SRH Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SRH Total Return Fund

SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

