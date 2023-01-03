SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,615 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 77,145 shares.The stock last traded at $12.64 and had previously closed at $12.70.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.23.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd. This is a boost from SRH Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.
