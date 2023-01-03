Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,537 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned 0.08% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 64,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 62,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 13.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSLV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.27. The company had a trading volume of 73,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331,636. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $9.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.00.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

