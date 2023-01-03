Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Spirit AeroSystems to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.82.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.60. 58,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.42. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $53.31. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.28.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.24. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 89.53% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6,821.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,591,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,393 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,572,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,240 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,347,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,675,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,047 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,306,000. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

