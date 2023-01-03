Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 50,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Rinkey Investments lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 563,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,088,000 after purchasing an additional 16,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,320,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,043,000 after buying an additional 2,548,099 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $29.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.80. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $37.04.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

