Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 244,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,733,000 after buying an additional 42,285 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,016,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,759,000 after buying an additional 154,761 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 658,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,787,000 after buying an additional 16,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.5% in the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after buying an additional 47,453 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFG opened at $83.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.16. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.