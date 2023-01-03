Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Cuts Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA trimmed its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,040 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $41.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.09 and its 200-day moving average is $40.85. Global X MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $44.22.

