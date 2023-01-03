SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 328,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,083 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $44.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,952,770. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.84.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

