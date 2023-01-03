SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 2.1% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 21,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.6 %

GLD stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.63. 290,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,650,519. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $193.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.76.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

